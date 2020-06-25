Liverpool win Premier League, first league title in 30 years

Trending on Twitter currently:

Liverpool

Klopp

Jordan Henderson

Kenny Dalglish

Anfield

YNWA

The Dixie Chicks change their name to Chicks

Did you notice the odd one out? Anyway, it’s a red sky at night: Liverpool are champions of England for the first time in 30 years, and Premier League winners at last. They got over the line – with seven games to go, a new record in the English top flight – because Chelsea beat Man City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, a slightly underwhelming way to get the job done but I’m sure Jurgen Klopp and co. won’t mind. Kenny Dalglish teared up speaking to BT Sport, a lovely moment.

What else to say? Liverpool deserved it. They demolished all-comers with relentless glee. Here’s a clip of their players celebrating when the final whistle blew at the Bridge: