Enjoy eight solid minutes of a red onslaught. Seventy goals when this video was published. Seventy-five at time of writing. (They scored 89 last season, which tells you how incredible Man City were for Liverpool to not win the league.)

Watching the video, you notice above all the incredible speed of interplay between Firminho, Salah and Mane (there aren’t many goals that don’t feature at least one of the trio), and how difficult it has been to defend against it.