New Nike Liverpool kit is red and green for no good reason

Ollie Irish

1st, August 2020

Mixed reactions to the first ever Nike Liverpool kit, which features teal trim, because… well, because Liverpool’s old crest and 1993 home kit had some teal trim. That’s the justification – basically it’s Nike designers digging into the LFC archives and then spinning the usual PR line about heritage and legacy. Lazy, but not a shock – Nike rarely make good football kits. They are the king of dull templates.

Scott Munson, VP of Nike Football Apparel, says: “At the start of any new partnership it is important to show maximum respect and we have done that by concentrating on the club’s core identity. What you have is a clean, strong design, which any fan would immediately know belongs to Liverpool.”

Reading that, a part of my soul just died forever.

The away kit will also divide opinion:

Bonkers, right? I honestly don’t know if I love or hate this. It might look amazing in motion on a toned, elite athlete, but not so much on your average fan. I think it will become something of a cult classic, though.

Posted in Kits & fashion, Liverpool, Premier League

Share this article: Email

Leave a Reply