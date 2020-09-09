Jordan Henderson is a top top human being

Dejan Lovren received this letter from Jordan Henderson after he departed Liverpool this summer…

Eloquent and admirable words that reveal why Henderson is Liverpool’s captain, and a tonic to read at a time when some footballers seem incapable of behaving like decent human beings. It’s also an insight to Lovren’s importance to the dressing room.

Henderson also gifted Lovren a replica Premier League trophy:

Not done with being Mr Nice Guy (see, Jose, nice guys do finish first), Henderson tweeted congratulations to PFA Player of the Year Kevin de Bruyne:

Congratulations to @DeBruyneKev on winning the @PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. Class act on and off the pitch. Well deserved 🔥👌 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 8, 2020

What a guy!