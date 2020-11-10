Liverpool FC bids farewell to its famous Melwood training centre

Liverpool’s famous Melwood complex has closed its doors for the final time, with the club moving to its shiny new training centre in Kirkby. LFC trained at Melwood for more than 60 years but the Premier League champions have outgrown the facilities. Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp had this to say about the place:

It’s mixed emotions, 100 per cent. Melwood is such a wonderful place and has played a big part in my life. I was here for five years, even longer. It’s a really special place.

But the good thing is a place is only as good as the people in it, and we will take them all. So Kirkby will be a really special place as well.

Of course, it would be strange if we would be happy to leave here because too much has happened here, in a good way, for us.

What now for Melwood? Well, Liverpool have already sold the land to an affordable housing provider – in 2019, not-for-profit trust Torus purchased the site for an undisclosed fee.

Many Liverpool players, ex-players and fans tweeted tributes to Melwood:

Even from this small selection of tweets, you can see how important Melwood was to Liverpool. If Anfield is the club’s spiritual home, then Melwood was its heartbeat.

