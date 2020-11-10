Liverpool FC bids farewell to its famous Melwood training centre

Liverpool’s famous Melwood complex has closed its doors for the final time, with the club moving to its shiny new training centre in Kirkby. LFC trained at Melwood for more than 60 years but the Premier League champions have outgrown the facilities. Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp had this to say about the place:

It’s mixed emotions, 100 per cent. Melwood is such a wonderful place and has played a big part in my life. I was here for five years, even longer. It’s a really special place. But the good thing is a place is only as good as the people in it, and we will take them all. So Kirkby will be a really special place as well. Of course, it would be strange if we would be happy to leave here because too much has happened here, in a good way, for us.

What now for Melwood? Well, Liverpool have already sold the land to an affordable housing provider – in 2019, not-for-profit trust Torus purchased the site for an undisclosed fee.

Many Liverpool players, ex-players and fans tweeted tributes to Melwood:

I turned up at this place 30 years ago. Little did I know that it would provide me with the memories of a lifetime. So many great people walked through those gates. And so many friendships formed. Thanks for the memories. #Melwood pic.twitter.com/vmFPUdkq1n — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 10, 2020

Left Melwood for the last time today, thank you for the memories 🔴 #Melwood #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Q1r1ssEZD7 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 9, 2020

As @LFC Melwood training ground closes today to move to the club’s amazing new facility, my memory of the total mystique the place held when I was young and my Dad took me to watch the team train there. What a day that was for a 10 year old … pic.twitter.com/LAgT0WVjRo — Steve Martin (@MCSaatchiSteveM) November 10, 2020

Let me open a thread to farwell Melwood training groud.

It wasn't just our training ground, it was like our home. We had breakfast, lunch, we played pool and table tennis, we even slept there sometimes. When we came from Istanbul… pic.twitter.com/kLBckXvtRf — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) November 8, 2020

When i was 18 me and 2 mates jumped in £100 VW Golf with no brakes and drove to Liverpool, asked directions to this place called melwood. The fella on the gates invited us in. We met a few past and future legends #Melwood pic.twitter.com/oEndw5b5Wv — Amansinghy (@amansinghy) November 7, 2020

I spent 10 years at Melwood!The quality of the people there was incredible.

The security guards,Carol and Caroline ❤️ from the kitchen,players Liaison,Press Office and my teammates.

I am sure the new training ground will be like home just like Melwood was for me.

Good Luck LFC! pic.twitter.com/UMOONcDxAZ — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) November 10, 2020

I almost spend 9 years at Melwood and it’s definitely one of the places I miss the most.

Not really the facilities but more the people in it.

I could keep going. The place was magic. Especially for a 21 year old boy from Brøndby. ⚽️✨. Y.N.W.A pic.twitter.com/Z1I7GFx8hq — Daniel Agger (@DanielAgger) November 9, 2020

End of an era today as @LFC leave the Melwood Training ground. I was lucky enough to spend so many wonderful years there with some of the best players, managers, coaches and staff in the game. Memories i will always cherish. pic.twitter.com/DsHOvOyMt8 — ROY EVANS (@Roy_Evo) November 9, 2020

Trent talking about melwood, my heart is melting 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/U2ZCzt346i — Leah 💫 (@lfcleahx) November 2, 2020

Even from this small selection of tweets, you can see how important Melwood was to Liverpool. If Anfield is the club’s spiritual home, then Melwood was its heartbeat.