Inside Liverpool’s state-of-the-art new training centre (photos)

Liverpool’s stunning new AXA Training Centre officially opened its doors this week, more than two years since construction began on the Kirkby site. The players had their first session there on Tuesday afternoon.

Yes, it’s fair to say the new gaff is a huge step-up from the old Melwood complex. Christmas came early for Herr Klopp and co. Check out some photos of the new centre, via Liverpool’s official website:

Very impressive. It sets a new standard for football training centres in England, more in line with the sort of facilities you see in the NFL.