Liverpool furious as Alexander-Arnold and Keita receive racial abuse on Instagram

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was racially abused on Instagram

Liverpool FC have asked for “the strongest possible preventative measures” to be taken over racist abuse on social media after their players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita were targeted. Both players recently received replies featuring monkey emojis to Instagram posts.

“Once again we are sadly discussing abhorrent racial abuse the morning after a football game,” the club said. “It is utterly unacceptable and it has to stop. LFC condemns all forms of discrimination and we continue to work with our inclusion partners through our Red Together initiative to campaign against it.”

The statement continued: “As a club, we will offer our players any and all support that they may require. We will also work with the relevant authorities to identify and, if possible, prosecute those responsible.

“We know that this will not be enough until the strongest possible preventative measures are taken by social media platforms and the regulatory bodies which govern them. The current situation cannot be allowed to continue and it is incumbent on all of us to ensure that it does not.”

Pies says: Enough is enough. How many more of these abhorrent stories do we have to read before proper action is taken? This is happening every week. Twitter and Facebook (which owns Instagram) must do more and can do more, and their excuses for not doing so sound pathetic.