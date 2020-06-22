Plane towing ‘White Lives Matter – Burnley’ banner flies over Man City’s Etihad Stadtium

Twitter user @TheEmmett_ posted this photo of a light aircraft flying over Man City’s stadium during their Premier League match against Burnley (City won 5-0). The aircraft was towing a banner that reads: ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER BURNLEY’.

At best, crass. At worst… well, hopefully you don’t need me to read between the lines for you. (There is of course no way that Burnley FC had anything whatsoever to do with this tasteless stunt, but it shouldn’t be hard to track down who was responsible – Twitter sleuths have already identified the company that operates the plane.)

UPDATE: Burnley released a statement “strongly” condemning the incident.