Champions League highlights: Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund – Foden saves the day

Phil Foden clutched up to give Manchester City a crucial advantage in their Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund.

City’s hopes of reaching the last four looked to be in the balance when Dortmund stalwart Marco Reus scored an away goal with a calm finish from Erling Haaland’s pass with just six minutes of normal time to go.

But Kevin De Bruyne, who had given City the lead after 19 minutes, stepped up again in the final minute of normal time when his searching cross was touched back by Ilkay Gundogan for Foden to place an instinctive finish past Marwin Hitz. De Bruyne was ridiculously good for much of the game, and I will fight anyone who doesn’t agree that he’s the best player in the world.

20y 313d – Phil Foden is the third-youngest Englishman to score in a Champions League quarter-final, behind only Alan Smith in 2001 for Leeds (20y 158d) and Theo Walcott in 2009 for Arsenal (20y 30d). Lion. pic.twitter.com/CcEJ6YnovG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2021

Dortmund will have their grievances, as Romanian official Ovidiu Hategan ruled out Jude Bellingham’s perfectly good second-half goal with City leading 1-0.

Bellingham pinched the ball off Ederson’s toe and put the ball into the net, but Hategan ruled in the City goalkeeper’s favour. It was a baffling decision, as it looked more like Ederson fouled the young Englishman than the other way around. It was harsh on Bellingham, who was superb all game; his composure at 17 years old is sensational, and he will surely go to the Euros this summer.

Overall though, City just about deserved to win, despite the Bundesliga side giving one of its best displays all year.

Man of the match: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City).

Match highlights: