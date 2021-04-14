Champions League highlights: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Man City – Foden is the one we’ve been waiting for

Manchester City are through to the last four of the Champions League for only the second time after completing a relatively comfy win over Dortmund.

Holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg, City found themselves needing to score after 17-year-old England international Jude Bellingham curled in a superb shot from the edge of the box, that Ederson could only palm into the roof of the net. At that stage, Dortmund were winning the tie on away goals.

8 – Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reached his eighth UEFA Champions League semi-final, now the joint-most in the history of the competition, alongside José Mourinho. Master. #UCL pic.twitter.com/BtUwe1YfYn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2021

Kevin de Bruyne, playing again on another level than almost everyone else, smashed an effort off the crossbar before Riyad Mahrez saw his shot blocked on the line by Bellingham.

City’s breakthrough came early in the second half. Dortmund’s Emre Can was penalised for handling in his own box and Mahrez stepped up to fire his side ahead again in the tie.

With 15 minutes to go, Phil Foden sealed it with a ferocious left-footed strike, and celebrated by sprinting to the touchline to hug his manager Pep Guardiola; this is the first time City have reached the semis under Guardiola.

City will face PSG in the semi-finals. Neymar and Mbappe’s lot versus Foden and De Bruyne’s lot. Yes please.

Man of the match: Kevin de Bruyne (Man City)

