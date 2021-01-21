Highlights: Fulham 1-2 Manchester Utd – Pogba brilliance sends United top again

Manchester United are back on top of the Premier League after a 2-1 win at Fulham on Wednesday. Paul Pogba struck a brilliant winner in the 65th minute to seal the win for United, and condemn Fulham to another disappointing result.

The Cottagers had taken a lead in the fifth minute, when Ademola Lookman capitalised on sloppy defending to beat David de Gea with a low, hard strike. Bruno Fernandes then struck the foot of Fulham’s post with a fierce shot, as United regrouped. Midway through the first half, United striker Edinson Cavani made it 1-1 with a goal poacher’s finish after Fulham keeper Alphonse Areola fumbled a cross.

Step up, Paul Pogba. The much-maligned Frenchman found himself in space 20 yards out from Fulham’s goal, cut inside and belted a stunning left-footed shot that arrowed into the corner of the net.

Pogba’s form in 2021 has been excellent, which is a testament to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s man-management. Even if Pogba is only raising his game to earn a big-money move away from Old Trafford, United will benefit in the short term – the gap between Good Pogba and Bad Pogba is huge.

Fulham didn’t go quietly and almost made it 2-2 in the dying seconds, when sub Alexander Mitrovic saw his header flash past De Gea’s right-hand post via a deflection from Eric Bailly. But United saw the game out to record their eighth away win of the season.

“Fantastic goal by Paul and we had some other chances to finish the game but of course when it is just one goal and the players they put on it is going to be like heart in your mouth,” Solskjaer said of Pogba afterwards.

“Paul has really come on. He is fit, he can play in midfield and he can play wide. That is key with Paul, getting him match fit and running fit and he is now. He played very well.”

Man of the match: Edinson Cavani (Man Utd).

Match highlights: