Man charged over online racist abuse of Yannick Bolasie

Police in Scotland have charged a man in connection with an allegation of racially aggravated online abuse aimed at Middlesbrough’s Yannick Bolasie.

The 22-year-old was due to appear at Kirkcaldy sheriff court on Wednesday after his arrest.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a racially aggravated comment posted online. He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy sheriff court on Wednesday 17 March.”

Bolasie, 31, was abused on Instagram, and he shared the post in question to his 245,000 Twitter followers last week:

(Warning: features offensive language)

Something seriously wrong with people…Keyboard warriors 🐀 Still yet to meet a person who had this energy when they saw me pic.twitter.com/HJJuXnlYMq — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) March 10, 2021

It’s good to see the police taking this stuff seriously. There are few things more pathetic and cowardly than abusing someone from behind your keyboard.