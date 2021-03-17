Man charged over online racist abuse of Yannick Bolasie

Ollie Irish

17th, March 2021

Police in Scotland have charged a man in connection with an allegation of racially aggravated online abuse aimed at Middlesbrough’s Yannick Bolasie.

The 22-year-old was due to appear at Kirkcaldy sheriff court on Wednesday after his arrest.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a racially aggravated comment posted online. He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy sheriff court on Wednesday 17 March.”

Bolasie, 31, was abused on Instagram, and he shared the post in question to his 245,000 Twitter followers last week:

(Warning: features offensive language)

It’s good to see the police taking this stuff seriously. There are few things more pathetic and cowardly than abusing someone from behind your keyboard.

