Neil Warnock is back, baby!

Colin Wanker has risen again. Don’t pretend you haven’t missed him. Well, the gaffer’s gaffer is back, this time in charge of of ailing Middlesbrough … and, bear with us, a quick check of Wikipedia confirms, yes!, Boro is one of the few English clubs that Neil, 71 (!), has not managed before. And let us quickly count the ways:
1980-1981 Gainsborough Trinity
1981–1986 Burton Albion
1986–1989 Scarborough
1989–1993 Notts County
1993 Torquay United
1993–1995 Huddersfield Town
1995–1997 Plymouth Argyle
1997–1998 Oldham Athletic
1998–1999 Bury
1999–2007 Sheffield United
2007–2010 Crystal Palace
2010–2012 Queens Park Rangers
2012–2013 Leeds United
2014 Crystal Palace
2015 Queens Park Rangers (caretaker)
2016 Rotherham United
2016–2019 Cardiff City
2020– Middlesbrough
That is one action-packed CV and a testament to English football’s tendency to run a mile from young managers, instead choosing to give the same handful of experienced men the reins in troubled times. Or, as Bob Mortimer puts it, Destroy and Exit!
Warnock replaces Jonathan Woodgate with immediate effect. It’s no surprise to see Woody get the chop as he’d piloted Boro to 21st in the table. Neil, your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to avoid relegation. And that’s all. Sound familiar?
Guardiola vs Warnock – Different Philosophies, Same Inspiration#CCFC pic.twitter.com/gxFrr9qMk0
— Mdx (@mdxccfc) May 25, 2019