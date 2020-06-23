Neil Warnock is back, baby!

Colin Wanker has risen again. Don’t pretend you haven’t missed him. Well, the gaffer’s gaffer is back, this time in charge of of ailing Middlesbrough … and, bear with us, a quick check of Wikipedia confirms, yes!, Boro is one of the few English clubs that Neil, 71 (!), has not managed before. And let us quickly count the ways:

1980-1981 Gainsborough Trinity

1981–1986 Burton Albion

1986–1989 Scarborough

1989–1993 Notts County

1993 Torquay United

1993–1995 Huddersfield Town

1995–1997 Plymouth Argyle

1997–1998 Oldham Athletic

1998–1999 Bury

1999–2007 Sheffield United

2007–2010 Crystal Palace

2010–2012 Queens Park Rangers

2012–2013 Leeds United

2014 Crystal Palace

2015 Queens Park Rangers (caretaker)

2016 Rotherham United

2016–2019 Cardiff City

2020– Middlesbrough

That is one action-packed CV and a testament to English football’s tendency to run a mile from young managers, instead choosing to give the same handful of experienced men the reins in troubled times. Or, as Bob Mortimer puts it, Destroy and Exit!

Warnock replaces Jonathan Woodgate with immediate effect. It’s no surprise to see Woody get the chop as he’d piloted Boro to 21st in the table. Neil, your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to avoid relegation. And that’s all. Sound familiar?