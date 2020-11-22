Football Shithouse of the Week: Preston’s Darnell Fisher handles Callum Paterson’s genitals

Preston North End beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Deepdale yesterday (watch highlights above). The Owls played most of the game with ten men, after Josh Windass was sent off for an awful high challenge on Joe Rafferty. Windass properly De Jonged him. It was Wednesday’s first match under new gaffer Tony Pulis (yes, clubs are still hiring him – Wednesday is the tenth English team he’s managed; when will they learn?).

Windass’s tackle was not the most shithouse act of the match, though. That dubious honour goes to Preston defender Darnell Fisher, who was spotted touching Callum Paterson’s crown jewels (his genitals, not his Movember tache), not once but twice! The Vinnie Jones-on-Gazza special.

What the HELL is Fisher doing to Paterson here????? #swfc pic.twitter.com/wrJLcMiglm — Chris Robinson (@ChrisIRobinson) November 21, 2020

Paterson’s reaction, or lack of it, was probably not what Fisher was looking for. Not to condone it (although no, Twitter, it’s not sexual assault), but it’s a fact of the game that footballers use all manner of underhand tactics to physically wind up the opposition. There are levels of course. What Fisher does here is far worse than standing on an opponent’s toes at a corner, but it’s not quite as bad as a finger up the arse (it happens). Whatever, it’s more than enough to qualify him as Pies’ Shithouse of the Week.