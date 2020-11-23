Big Sam Allardyce will be Derby County’s new manager – and this is progress?

On the same day we learned that Alan Pardew is back in football, another of English football’s four horsemen is set to return. Big Sam (no surname needed) is hotly tipped to take over as Derby County’s new gaffer, which would scupper Wayne Rooney’s hopes of getting the gig full-time.

County are bottom of the Championship, so switching on the Big Sam Signal over Derby is a predictable move. But the appointment shows a chronic lack of vision and imagination. Allardyce is 66 years old and looked shot in his last managerial job, at Everton. There has to be a young, progressive coach out there who would love the chance to work with Derby’s players. Eddie Howe would be ideal (and he went on Monday Night Football this evening – a classic come-and-get-me career move for resting managers), but I suspect he wouldn’t want this particular gig. Hell, I think I’d rather give Rooney a shot than Allardyce.

Just imagine the scenes at moor farm when big sam walks through the door and unplugs duane's ethernet cable for his xbox the big gravy drinking shithouse 😍 #dcfc — RIGGO (@rigg0o) November 23, 2020