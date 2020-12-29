Sheffield Wednesday put Tony Pulis out of his misery

Tony Pulis has been sacked as Sheffield Wednesday manager after just 45 days, or 10 matches, in charge. In that time, Wednesday won just once (at home against Coventry). Still, it’s a swift exit.

“The performances and results have not been of the level expected since Tony Pulis was appointed,” chairman Dejphon Chansiri said in an official statement.

“There are also other issues which have had a bearing on this decision,” the statement added, cryptically… well, this does not sound like Pulis at all, ahem.

First-team coach Neil Thompson will take charge of the side until a permanent appointment is made. The Owls play Middlesbrough (another former Pulis team) this evening.

As far as I can tell, Wednesday supporters are more pissed off with their chairman than Pulis. Pulis knew the club was in a state and had hoped to bring in fresh blood in January. Would that have made any difference? Who knows.

Now will any other ailing English club take a chance on Pulis after this debacle? Common sense would say no, but then somehow Pulis keeps floating back to the surface, like a difficult turd that won’t go around the bend. He has great bouncebackability, does Tony. And if you give him the tools he needs – eight centre-backs and a long throw-in specialist – then he can work wonders.

P.S. Sheffield clubs are not in a great moment. United lie bottom of the Premier League, Wednesday are next to bottom in the Championship. Sheffield FC, the city’s third team, sit 18th (out of 20) in the Northern Premier League Division One South East (they do have games in hand, if you’re looking for a silver lining).