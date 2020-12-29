Queen of the South let George Galloway attend Boxing Day fixture despite Tier 4 status

George Galloway (mask, hat and glasses) watches Queen of the South v Dundee

Queen of the South have issued “a fuller apology” (terrific euphemism) to their fans after a fuss over roister doister politician George Galloway being allowed to attend last Saturday’s Scottish Championship match against Dundee. Scottish FA rules state that no guests, only club officials, are allowed at games in Tier 4 areas (all of mainland Scotland is currently at that lockdown level).

Police Scotland reminded the club “of their responsibilities to comply with the law” but will not take any further action.

Queen of the South 1- @Charlie26Adam 3 The auld yin abune them a’ pic.twitter.com/5aIZAjarml — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) December 26, 2020

Galloway tweeted this photo from the stand

The club insists Galloway was given permission to attend when Dumfries was in Tier 1 of lockdown, but Queens admit they “should have informed Mr Galloway that he could no longer attend”.

The Scottish FA may yet choose to punish Queen of the South, probably with a fine. Gorgeous George, meanwhile, felt he was doing the club a favour. He said: “I live in D&G [Dumfries and Galloway]. My family have five season tickets. I’m about to be a sponsor. I’m spreading the word about the club to millions of people.”

On the pitch, Dundee spoiled George’s special day out – they won 3-1, thanks to an Osman Sow hat-trick, leaving Queens lying at the bottom of the Scottish Championship.