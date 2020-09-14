Irvin Cardona’s goal against Dijon is iconic

You might as well shut down this year’s Puskas competition (if it happens), because I doubt we’ll see a more emphatically brilliant goal than Brest forward Irvin Cardona’s gravity-defying, Matrix-worthy strike against Dijon. It’s worth watching from all angles.

It’s the sort of goal that you could imagine Zlatan or Cristiano Ronaldo scoring, but not an unknown striker for a recently promoted Ligue 1 side. Which gives me the idea for a new series: Legendary Goals Scored by Unlikely Footballers (the title needs work), a sort of One Hit Wonders for goals.