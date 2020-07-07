Football Shithouse of the Week: Giovani Lo Celso

Lo Celso is developing into quite the shithouse for Spurs (is he taking lessons from Erik Lamela?), which will surely please King Shithouse Jose Mourinho. The Argentinian is so innocent-looking that you wouldn’t suspect him of skulduggery. This is a great trait for a budding shithouse, as referees will tend to ignore their antics. Veteran shithouses like Scott Brown and Sergio Ramos look the part so they’re expected to act despicably.

I could watch videos of Lo Celso being a prick all day long. Argentinian shithousery at its finest pic.twitter.com/F78Kngxb87 — Ryan (@ryangoIdy8) July 6, 2020

Lo Celso is more of an Ander Herrera type of shithouse – their angelic features make you think they’re above such behaviour, until you look more closely. Lo Celso was on fine form against Everton last night, arguing with Lucas Digne in French (plus on a wind-up, as the clip above shows), confronting Yerry Mina in Spanish, and goading Richarlison in English. A terrific shithouse hat-trick.