Shithouse of the Week: Harry Kane gets away with murder for foul on Gabriel in north London derby

Look, I love Harry Kane. He’s a brilliant footballer who plays for my club – how could I not. Buuuuuuuuut, when you see him do stuff like this, you can’t argue against claims that he is a shithouse at times, nor that he is favourably treated by officials because he is England’s captain – I’ve seen it before with the likes of Alan Shearer, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney. The England captain can never be “that type of player”, apparently, even when we evidence points to the contrary.

Kane’s reckless assault on Gabriel, which wouldn’t have looked out of place in the Six Nations, was put down to “frustration”. He wasn’t punished for it, and it was hardly analysed after Arsenal’s 2-1 win. There’s no mention of it in the BBC’s match report, for example. But it’s a dangerous late challenge that could have seriously injured Gabriel, and it’s definitely worthy of a yellow card, probably a red; Kane had zero intention of playing the ball.

Neither is it the first time that Kane has shithoused and got away with it. It’s laughable that Erik Lamela was sent off and Kane was unpunished. But the former is a dirty bastard, and Kane is, in every way, whiter than white, right… right?

