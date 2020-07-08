Nike leak hideous new Tottenham kit for 2020/21

Ollie Irish

8th, July 2020

Nike’s official website leaked the new Spurs kit by mistake (they’ve since taken it down). I’d rather they kept it under wraps until the first kick of next season, because it’s a lamentable effort. There is zero coherent design on display here. Instead Nike have combined several, disparate details: shoulder flashes, two-tone collar, side stripes, unnecessary background pattern. It’s beyond lazy, especially for a billion-dollar company.

Rant continues… It is without doubt one of the worst Spurs home shirts I’ve seen, perhaps the worst. It’s a straight 1/10 (the one is for the crest). You could generate a better design in a video game yourself, in a matter of minutes. Rant concludes.

Speaking of video games, eagle-eyed fans will have spotted that this design was actually teased months ago in a trailer for FIFA 21 gameplay:

 

