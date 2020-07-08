Nike leak hideous new Tottenham kit for 2020/21

Nike’s official website leaked the new Spurs kit by mistake (they’ve since taken it down). I’d rather they kept it under wraps until the first kick of next season, because it’s a lamentable effort. There is zero coherent design on display here. Instead Nike have combined several, disparate details: shoulder flashes, two-tone collar, side stripes, unnecessary background pattern. It’s beyond lazy, especially for a billion-dollar company.

Rant continues… It is without doubt one of the worst Spurs home shirts I’ve seen, perhaps the worst. It’s a straight 1/10 (the one is for the crest). You could generate a better design in a video game yourself, in a matter of minutes. Rant concludes.

Speaking of video games, eagle-eyed fans will have spotted that this design was actually teased months ago in a trailer for FIFA 21 gameplay: