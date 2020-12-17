Tim Sherwood: There’s no way Liverpool will score against Spurs from a corner

“Will they score, Tim, yes or no?”
“No.”
TIM SHERWOOD IS A FUCKING CLOWN 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FPNQxJLWNX
— Harvey Dent (@RVC__) December 16, 2020
Impeccable timing, Tim. It still blows my mind that this man actually managed both Tottenham and Aston Villa. How on earth was that allowed to happen? And how is he getting work as a pundit!?
Tim Sherwood, April 1912:
“Yeah, nah, y’know, I’m not worried about this thing sinking. I mean, it could come back to bite me, but this is one of the finest ocean liners ever constructed by the White Star Line. Icebergs would just bounce off it. I’m not worried at all.” pic.twitter.com/lplbGYjy8y
— Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) December 17, 2020