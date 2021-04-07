Spurs v Man City 2021 League Cup Final to allow 8,000 fans at Wembley

The League Cup Final between Spurs and Man City will be allowed to have 8,000 fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium after the match was confirmed as a pilot event to test the return of big crowds in England.

Rick Parry, chairman of the English Football League, said it was an “important milestone”. Rick, you’re not wrong.

Some 2,000 tickets will be made available to fans of each club, with the remainder allocated to local residents in Brent, plus NHS staff.

Supporters from both clubs will also have to prove they don’t have the coronavirus, whilst City fans face the prospect of having to use special Covid-secure transport if they want to attend.

It remains to be known if fans inside Wembley will have to wear masks, or if singing is allowed.