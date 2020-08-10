Liverpool sign left-back Kostas Tsimikas

Amid the relentless swirl of rumours, a top-six Premier League club has actually signed someone. After passing on Norwich’s Jamal Lewis, champions Liverpool have snaffled left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos for a £11.7m fee.

Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old Greek since the end of 2018 and he will slot straight into their first-team squad (taking the No.21 shirt) as a back-up to starting left-back Andy Robertson.

Jurgen Klopp said: “We have watched Kostas for a long time and are really happy that he has joined us. It’s the perfect news before we come back together very soon.

“He is a very good footballer with an attitude to win and to compete, and I really like his mentality. It fits perfectly with the mood and the desire we have in our dressing room already.”

Watch him in action:

You can see just from these few highlights why Klopp went for him. He’s fast, super-fit, loves to get forward and has an accurate left foot – a very similar player to Robertson, in other words.