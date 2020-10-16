Spurs agree fee for Swansea defender Joe Rodon

With the domestic transfer window now closed, it appears Tottenham Hotspur sealed a deal to sign highly rated centre-back Joe Rodon from Swansea City for around £11m plus add-ons. Multiple reports claim the deal was done in the nick of time, before today’s 5pm deadline.

If true, this would complete an excellent window for Jose Mourinho’s side, with Rodon effectively filling a hole created by the departure of Jan Vertonghen to Benfica – although it’s unlikely Rodon, 22, would compete immediately for a first-team spot.

Swans fans will be disappointed to see the back of a young, talented, Welsh-born player, but their club is not really in a position to turn down this sort of money – although it may well turn out that it’s a bargain price.

UPDATE: The deal is done. Rodon is a Spurs player.