Transfer talk: Jonas Hofmann hints at Chelsea contact

Borussia Monchengladbach winger Jonas Hofmann has hinted that Chelsea have contacted him over a potential move this summer. Hofmann has been in great form for Monchengladbach this season with seven goals and 11 assists in 25 appearances.

The 28-year-old Germany international played under Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund and reports in his homeland have claimed that the Chelsea head coach is keen to bring the winger to Stamford Bridge.

Transfer talk: Bayern sign Reading star

When asked about Chelsea’s reported interest, Hofmann told Ruhr Nachrichten (Ruhr News): “I think it’s clear that other clubs will notice you if you perform well. Therefore, it is possible that one or the other have already asked.” But did he wink knowingly as he said it?

Hofmann is well-suited to the Premier League. He’s an intelligent, hard-working team player who reads the game well, which is what Tuchel wants. Plus he can play in a number of positions, including on both wings or in a more central position. On the down side, he’s been a touch injury prone in recent seasons, and he’s on the wrong side of 25 to offer much sell-on value.