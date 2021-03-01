Transfer talk: Bayern Munich sign Omar Richards from Reading on four-year deal

Reading star Omar Richards will join Bayern Munich on a four-year deal this summer after he passed a UK-based medical for the German giants. The deal concludes three months of negotiations. It’s a huge move for a player who has shone in the Championship this season.

Richards, 23, can play as a left-back behind Alphonso Davies, or in a more advanced position on the left of midfield, and it’s this versatility which was part of his appeal to Bayern. He’s also fast and athletic, but these qualities are pretty much prerequisites for full-backs in modern football.

Several Premier League clubs also had him on their radar but the Bundesliga is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for English players – there’s no doubt Richards will have seen how well the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala are doing in Germany.