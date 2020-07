This footage is taken from the Persian Gulf Pro League, Iran’s top flight (it’s recent footage, believe it or not). The guy with the Marvel throw-in skills plays for Paykan FC in Tehran. Paykan are one of the worst teams in that league, by the way. Like an Iranian Stoke. Never in all of his life has Tony Pulis been so annoyed that he’s out of work.

When it does lead to a goal, it’s spectacularly effective:

Like Rory Delap on PCP.