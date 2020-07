This shocking (don’t) news report shows how a youth goalkeeper in Russia was struck by a freak lightning bolt (the skies were grey but clear at the time, reportedly) as he was about to take a shot during a training session.

The 16-year-old boy is recovering in hospital, thankfully, after medics arrived on the scene promptly. It remains to be seen if, when he return to action, he has developed a superpowered thunderc**t of a goal kick.