On this day in 2006: The Zidane Headbutt

July the 9th, 2006. The day Zidane lost his cool on the biggest stage. Unforgettable. But unforgivable? Materazzi was one of the great shithouses and cowards of the time, and there is still great satisfaction in seeing Zizou lay him out with such sudden force, and yet still somehow retain his nobility. Even more shocking, it seemed for a short while that Zidane might get away with it, as the officials on the pitch missed it. It was the fourth official who saw it. Such was the game pre-VAR.

For a longer take on the incident, including an interview with Horacio Elizondo, the Argentinean referee who sent him off, watch this: