Shithouse of the Week: PSG v Marseille sees five players sent off in injury time

So much world-class rolling on the floor here, you’d think it was a Copa Libertadores match. It’s a festival of comic shithousery.

Neymar took a starring role, as usual. The Brazilian was one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl as Marseille beat PSG in Ligue 1. PSG subs Leandro Paredes (a proper shithouse) and Layvin Kurzawa, and Marseille’s Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto, were also dismissed. Adding in yellows, 17 cards were shown in total. Seventeen!

After the match, Neymar said his “only regret” was not hitting Marseille’s Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez in the face, having struck him on the back of the head. Tremendous scenes.