Okay, it had no bearing on the result (Bayer Leverkusen won 4-3) but still, what a goal by BM’s Austrian winger Valentino Lazaro. I’d argue it’s the best scorpion kick goal of all time, if not quite “the best goal ever”, as the co-commentator says. Get it on the Puskas shortlist.

Newcastle United fans will remember Lazaro for his loan spell with them last season. They will not, however, recall him doing anything like this in a black-and-white shirt. Typical.