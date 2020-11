You could try to do this a billion times and never manage it. Hats off, then, to Nicolai Geertsen, captain of Danish side Lyngby Boldklub (Lyngby is a suburb of Copenhagen), for scoring this insane goal against Slagelse B&I in the Danish Cup.

Is it worthy of the Puskas? Probably not, because it’s so flukey, but it’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before.