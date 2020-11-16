Video: Just another unreal pass from Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium v England)

Kevin de Bruyne is perhaps the king of making a difficult football skill look very easy, as he shows here against Jack Grealish’s England…

Pure filth.

To hit an accurate pass with the outside of your foot is hard enough as it is, but to hit such a pass almost 50 yards, and make it look effortless, is just bonkers – mechanically, it’s pretty much the trickiest type of pass to make over a long distance. There’s not one England player who could do this, of that I’m pretty sure. Not even Our Own (Formerly Irish) Lord & Saviour Grealish.