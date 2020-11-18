Schadenfreude: Manuel Neuer concedes six goals for first time in his professional career (video)

Manuel Neuer is the greatest goalkeeper of all time. He has redefined his position. In all of the tedious football GOAT debates, his status is the most assured. That said, I really, really enjoyed watching him let in six goals for the first time in his career, when Spain thrashed Germany 6-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday evening in Seville. The big blonde bastard is fallible!

I wasn’t surprised to find out he’d never shipped half a dozen goals before – he has played in dominant teams for most of his illustrious career. But this was a different story, as the German defence was carved apart by Spain with embarrassing ease. There wasn’t much Neuer could do to stem the flow.

It was also Germany’s worst ever defeat in a competitive match, if you count the Eurovision Nations League Song Contest as such… ah, schadenfreude and German football is such a sweet, if rare, combination.

Spain are beginning to look very ominous. They look likely to peak for the Euros, even if at the moment they’re longer odds to win the tournament than Belgium, England (lol) and France. Have a nibble at 8/1 if you can find it.

Watch match highlights below: