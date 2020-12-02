On this day in 2010: Qatar was announced as host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

December 2nd, 2010. Nothing to see here, all totally above board. Sepp Blatter’s presence proves that.

But consider this: of the 22 men who voted on who would get to host Qatar ’22 (as no one is calling it), 15 are now either banned from FIFA for life, suspended, imprisoned or fighting extradition to the USA to face federal charges. Or dead. Only one still works for FIFA (source: Eli Mengem on Twitter).

Quite the rogue’s gallery. Jack Warner. Vitaly Mutko. Ricardo Teixeira. The late Chuck Blazer. Fine, upstanding men. And especially Japan’s Junji Ogura – I mean, what is more corrupt than being a “boyhood West Ham fan”?

