The man inside Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus is losing his job

It’s not easy being green

A sad day for football mascots as news breaks, via The Athletic, that Arsenal are letting go of the guy in the Gunnersaurus suit. That guy is Jerry Quy, a long-time Arsenal fan who has played the Gunners’ mascot with great conviction since its creation in 1993.

As Quy currently – and for some time to come – has no fans to interact with, plus he’s a part-time worker, the club has decided to hang up the suit. I’m a Spurs fan but still, I hope the big green guy will return at some point, to create more magical memories like the one below…

20 seconds of the greatest video to ever exist. ❤️ @Gunnersaurus pic.twitter.com/EP0quBoz6Z — cba (@Messssut_) October 5, 2020

Damn, I miss Wenger too.