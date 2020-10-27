On this day in 1999: Gabriel Batistuta showed Arsenal his finishing power

It’s Wednesday 27th October 1999 and Fiorentina stun Arsenal with a classic Batigol:

Batistuta, what a striker he was. This half-chance was pretty much his first sight of goal all game, and he wasn’t about to pass it up. You won’t see a more emphatic finish.

Arsenal had dominated for long periods at Wembley (they played there in Europe for a couple of seasons to boost revenue, but their form suffered away from Highbury) but couldn’t find the net. Gabriel’s rocket knocked Arsenal out of the Champions League and sent the Italians through.