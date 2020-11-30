(Brick) Shithouse of the Week: Adama Traore goes down too easily for Rob Holding

Arsenal defender Rob Holding was not impressed with the fortitude of Wolves winger Adama Traore during their Premier League match last night (Wolves won 2-1 at the Emirates)…

“He’s built like a brick shithouse, how’s he gone down like that?” Rob Holding on Wolves’ Adama Traore 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1RfojEzL0M — The Away Fans Videos (@TheAwayFansVids) November 29, 2020

And a reminder that Adama is indeed built like a brick shithouse (and claims to lift no weights):

Footnotes:

Holding’s hairline – what happened to it? Holding’s squeaky voice – what happened to it? Roy Keane still thinks Arsenal will avoid relegation (winky face):

🗣"I think they will have enough to stay up, I still think they will be strong enough to stay in the division.” Roy Keane is confident Arsenal can stay up. This man! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cw3twbT0bi — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 29, 2020

Obviously this was not the main talking point of the game, with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez suffering a fractured skull in a clash of heads with David Luiz. He had emergency surgery last night and is still in hospital. Get better soon, Raul.