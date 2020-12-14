Thierry Henry can’t watch Xhaka captain his beloved Arsenal – Evra

Eye-catching tweet of the day:

Patrice Evra to Sky Sports: "Thierry Henry, one day he invited me to his house to watch Arsenal. He turned on the TV, the first image he saw on the screen was Xhaka leading Arsenal. Thierry Henry turned off the TV. He said 'I can't watch my team & Xhaka being the captain.'" — James Olley (@JamesOlley) December 13, 2020

Jose Mourinho reading this tweet:

Okay, let’s do this…

Firstly, never EVER tell Patrice Evra anything you might not want shared in public, not even when he’s a guest in your own home! The man is not a vault.

Secondly, let’s all have a jolly good festive laugh at Arsenal, currently 15th in the Premier League table after a 1-0 home defeat to Burnley. What a mess: Arteta is a fraud, Aubameyang is a terrible captain, Xhaka is a clown, they sold the better of their two senior goalkeepers in the off-season to a mid-table rival, their best defender is David Luiz … it’s all too delicious.

The myth that Mikel Arteta would turn out to be Guardiola Mark II – by association? – is truly being exposed. He is no better than Solskjaer (mediocre) and certainly no better than Lampard (promising, even if he has the best tools to work with). Eddie Howe is a better coach than Arteta. Unai Emery is a better coach than Arteta. Almost every current Premier League head coach is better than Arteta. In fact, I’m struggling to think of someone worse. Slaven Bilic you can have, but he might be the only one. Solskjaer maybe. That’s it. So who is surprised that Arsenal are 15th?

I’ll say it again – never hire a head coach based on either sentiment or their playing career. Klopp and Mourinho, by far the two best head coaches working in England, were both average players (although Klopp was a lot better than Mourinho, I should add).