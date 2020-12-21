Mikel Arteta clings desperately to % stats after another defeat (Everton 2-1 Arsenal highlights)

The dead eyes of a man who has seen too much. I give him nine months before his hair turns fully white.

So Arsenal lost again, which is fun. They didn’t have anything like enough edge to get the better of Everton. Why? According to Mikel Arteta, something weird is going on…

"Last year against Everton we had 25% chance to win and we won. Last weekend we had 67% chance of winning and 9% of losing and we lost. 3% against Burnley we lose, 7% against Spurs we lose." Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's results pic.twitter.com/7UOzPCrn90 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 21, 2020

Okay, Mikel, whatever you say, Mikel. It’s time for your morning walk now…

The Guardian’s Barney Ronay reacted to this by tweeting: “Every man has his breaking point. You and I have one. Colonel Kurtz has reached his. And quite clearly he has gone insane.”

I think there’s a 97% chance Ronay is right.

Everton 2-1 Arsenal highlights: