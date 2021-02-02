Highlights: Wolves 2-1 Arsenal – Nine-man Gunners self-destruct at Molineux

David Luiz protests his innocence but the Brazilian was sent off for a foul that cost Wolves a goal-scoring opportunity

Arsenal were reduced to nine men as they threw away a 1-0 lead in calamitous fashion at Molineux.

The Gunners, who had earlier hit the woodwork twice and had a goal disallowed, went ahead when mercurial winger Nicolas Pepe curled a brilliant finish past Rui Patricio after a couple of nutmegs, on Nelson Samedo and then Ruben Neves.

Mikel Arteta’s side were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when headless chicken centre-back David Luiz brought down fellow Brazilian Willian Jose in the penalty area. Ruben Neves made it 1-1 from the spot.

Four minutes into the second half, Joao Moutinho netted the winner with a wonderful rising shot from all of 30 yards out.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when goalkeeper Bernd Leno inexplicably handled the ball outside of his penalty area after racing out to challenge Adama Traore.

Wolves’ win was their first in nine Premier League games. Not since they beat Chelsea in mid-December had they gained three points. And their victory over Arsenal completed a league double for the season, both via 2-1 scorelines.

“The way we lost the game really hurts, it’s painful,” a downbeat Arteta said afterwards.

For Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo there was new hope after a bad spell. “You never know what is ahead of us,” he said with a grin.

Man of the match: Ruben Neves (Wolves)

Match highlights: