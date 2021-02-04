Highlights: Aston Villa 1-3 West Ham – Jesse Lingard is back in the building

Jesse Lingard is back in business – go tell your people. The man who styles himself as JLingz scored twice on his West Ham debut as the Irons beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Villa had the edge in a tight first half but it was the visitors who took the lead six minutes into the second when Said Benrahma picked out Tomas Soucek with a cushioned through ball. Soucek calmly rifled the ball low into the far corner across the body of Villa keeper Emi Martinez.

Lingard, who joined West Ham on loan from Man Utd this week, made it 2-0 five minutes later, firing home with a powerful shot on his weaker left foot. Martinez should have done better.

Ollie Watkins netted his 11th goal of the season for Villa to reduce the deficit 10 minutes from time, but hope was short-lived for Villa. Lingard netted his second with a right-footed shot that Martinez again couldn’t handle.

“It is great when you bring someone in and they do well,” West Ham boss David Moyes said of Lingard.

“He will help us no end before the summer. All round a really great performance,” Moyes added.

“I started tonight, scored two goals and got three points. I was smiling before the game and during – I just enjoy playing football,” a beaming Lingard said.

You’d have to own a pretty hard heart not to feel happy for him too. Social media turned him into something of a meme, but he’s reminded us that he’s a very talented footballer.

Man of the match: Jesse Lingard (West Ham)

Match highlights: