Highlights: Sheffield United 1-0 Aston Villa – ten-man Blades not down yet

An opportunistic strike from David McGoldrick gave Sheffield Utd a vital 1-0 home win over Aston Villa on Wednesday evening. The Blades had to overcome Phil Jagielka’s sending off to grab what was only their fourth Premier League victory of the season.

With 30 minutes gone, McGoldrick timed his run perfectly, stealing in at the far post to force home George Baldock’s cross-shot.

Villa striker Ollie Watkins hit the crossbar with a glancing header in the 54th minute and three minutes later Jagielka was shown a red card after a lengthy VAR review for a foul on Anwar El-Ghazi, who referee Robert Jones ruled was through on goal when he was fouled.

38y 198d – Phil Jagielka is the second oldest player ever sent off in the Premier League (38y 198d), behind only Stuart Pearce in March 2001 for West Ham vs Everton (38y 341d). Lunge. pic.twitter.com/jQESWQ6XhR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2021

Once again, United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was impressive as his side hung on for a win that leaves them on 14 points after 27 games. That’s still a daunting 12 points behind 17th-placed Newcastle but at least Chris Wilder’s team has fresh hope of a miraculous survival.

Man of the match: David McGoldrick (Sheffield Utd).

Match highlights: