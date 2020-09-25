Herr Hansi Flick is a trophy-hunting machine

Prepare to have your mind blown… Hansi Flick has overseen 38 (official) matches in charge of Bayern Munich. In that short time, he’s won four titles. Four! FOUR!! And not just any old baubles. He’s pocketed the Bundesliga, German Cup, Champions League and, last night, the UEFA Super Cup (watch highlights below), and all in the time it takes your average English manager to put up an umbrella or fasten a gilet. Er ist ein relentless silverware-seeking missile, und ein stone-cold, blue-eyed killer.

There’s more. In two games’ time, Bayern take on Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup (the DFL’s version of the FA Community Shield), and a positive result for Flick und co. – the game takes place next Wednesday – would see the Flickmeister General winning titles at a rate of one every eight games. Which is just silly, even more so because he was seen as a stop-gap head coach after the departure of his woeful predecessor Niko Kovac.

Flick’s success surely won’t end there. You’d be nuts to bet against another Bayern domestic double this season. When you have the world’s greatest ever goalkeeper as your last line of defence, and the world’s best striker up front, plus a hell of a lot of quality and depth in between, titles will inevitably come your way.