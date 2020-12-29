Who wants to become a sperm millionaire? Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller with his prize stud farm

Thomas Muller enjoyed bumping into Ruud van Nistelrooy during lockdown

Here’s a thing you may not know about Bayern Munich goal whisperer Thomas Muller: he co-owns a prize stud farm with his wife Lisa. The enterprise, named Gut Wettlkam, is located 20 miles south of Munich. You know, if you’re ever in the area. Gut Wettlkam has been chosen as the official EU stud farm for dressage horses from 2021. Yet another honour for Thomas, who only won five trophies last season.

Lisa is no slouch herself. She’s a professional dressage rider and horse trainer, which makes the Mullers one of Germany’s royal sporting couples.

In Germany this story has garnered headlines wondering if Thomas will become a “Sperm-Millionar” as a result of his farm’s prominence. Honestly, who doesn’t want to be a sperm millionaire?