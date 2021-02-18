Highlights: Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund – relentless Haaland lands 1-2 blow

Borussia Dortmund Terminator Erling Haaland continued his scoring run in Europe by bagging a brace as his team came from behind to win 3-2 at Sevilla in their last-16 first leg on Wednesday evening. The result ended Dortmund’s ugly run of six straight defeats away from home in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The Liga outfit took the lead as early as the seventh minute when midfielder Suso’s shot skidded into the net off Dortmund defender Mats Hummels but the visitors replied quickly, levelling in the 19th minute thanks to Dahoud’s long-range strike.

Haaland put the German team ahead in the 27th minute, playing a one-two with Jadon Sancho and bravely sliding in ahead of Sevilla keeper Bono to score.

The powerful Norwegian then netted his 10th goal in seven Champions League games for Dortmund to stretch their lead just before halftime. Sevilla’s Dutch striker Luuk de Jong volleyed home six minutes from time to give his side a glimmer of hope for the second leg.

“When I saw [Kylian] Mbappe score the hat trick [against Barcelona the night before], I got free motivation, so thanks to him,” Haaland said after the match. “He scored some nice goals and I got a free boost from him, so it was nice.” Nice.

P.S. From an English perspective, it was great to see Jadon Sancho also give an excellent display. After a slow start to the season, Sancho is moving through the gears.

Man of the match: Erling Haaland (Dortmund)

Match highlights: