Big Duncan Ferguson is the scariest careers coach ever

Ollie Irish

19th, April 2021

If you thought Big Dunc had mellowed with age (he’s 49 but looks fighting fit), you’d be wrong…

You don’t argue, you don’t mess, you do exactly what Big Dunc tells you to do, and you do it yesterday.

Who knows, Dunc could be the worst assistant coach in the history of football, and perhaps Carlo Ancelotti is scared stiff of the man, but find me one HR person in the world who could tell this man he’s fired.

Terrifying.

Posted in Everton, Funnies

Share this article: Email

Leave a Reply