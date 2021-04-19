Big Duncan Ferguson is the scariest careers coach ever

If you thought Big Dunc had mellowed with age (he’s 49 but looks fighting fit), you’d be wrong…

Little brother got a message from Big Dunc giving him a little kick up the arse for slacking in school 🤣 our footy club is boss UTFT 💙 pic.twitter.com/8YzsXaviCy — Jack simmons (@JackSimmo1998) April 19, 2021

You don’t argue, you don’t mess, you do exactly what Big Dunc tells you to do, and you do it yesterday.

Who knows, Dunc could be the worst assistant coach in the history of football, and perhaps Carlo Ancelotti is scared stiff of the man, but find me one HR person in the world who could tell this man he’s fired.

Terrifying.