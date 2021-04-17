Premier League highlights: Everton 2-2 Tottenham – Kane saves Spurs but suffers injury

Harry Kane scored twice at Goodison to earn Tottenham a point, but he limped off with a foot injury near the end of the contest, sparking fears about his availability for the imminent League Cup final.

Kane’s goals, both clinical close-range volleys, saw him reach 20 Premier League goal in a season for the fifth time, a mark bettered only by Alan Shearer (seven) and Sergio Aguero (six). Spurs cannot afford to lose him.

The England captain punished a Michael Keane error to open the scoring, but the visitors’ lead did not last long as Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised from the penalty spot after James Rodriguez was brought down.

Sigurdsson doubled his tally in the second half as Everton threatened to move above Spurs in the table, but another defensive mix-up involving Keane was punished ruthlessly by Kane.

20 – No Premier League side has dropped more points from winning positions this season than Tottenham Hotspur (20, level with Brighton). Issues. pic.twitter.com/PW5vkMx8Hy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 16, 2021

“For him to leave the pitch with a few minutes to go is obviously because he felt something,” Jose Mourinho said of Kane’s injury. “It is too early to say something. I don’t want to feed any speculation or be stupidly optimistic and say that he will play in the next game [against Southampton in midweek] or the [League Cup] final. I don’t know. He doesn’t know. Tomorrow we will see how it reacts and take a look in more detail.”

Man of the match: James Rodriguez (Everton) – at the heart of everything Everton did, he looked a class above everyone else on the pitch.

