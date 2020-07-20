Dortmund welcome Jude Bellingham with ‘Hey Jude’ rendition

I had the knife out for this, ready to go to work on Germans for being so crushingly literal-minded, but then I watched it and it’s very sweet, and a million times less embarrassing than Gal Gadot’s celebrity rework of Imagine. Jude popping up with a shyly delivered “hey” is a lovely way to end it. More proof that Borussia Dortmund is one of the best clubs in the world.

Here he is doing the moody new signing pose:

The lad has range.

